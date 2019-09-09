Denis O’Hare, Johanna Day, and Claybourne Elder Will Star in New Film Netuser

Tony winner and Emmy nominee Denis O’Hare (Take Me Out, American Horror Story) will star in Eric Rosen’s short film Netuser, playing Peter Sardovski, an activist whose life unravels when a nightmare about political violence turns true.
The cast also features Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Claybourne Elder (Bonnie and Clyde, Allegro) as Peter's husband, two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day (Sweat, Proof) as his sister-in-law, an NYPD detective who struggles to shield her brother’s family from danger, and Tatiana Wechsler as Peter’s editor Jenny.
The film, which begins shooting this month, exposes a fear that the fraying of our political discourse is the result of manipulation by foreign influences—not just in social media, but in our most private interactions.
A release is expected sometime in early 2020.
Alexa Wolf
is the director of photography, and
James McKay/Big Universe Adventures produces. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper.