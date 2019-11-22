Disney’s Frozen 2 Lands in Movie Theatres November 22

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad all return to voice their Arendelle characters.

Disney’s Frozen 2 arrives in movie theatres November 22. Returning to lend their vocal talents after the 2013 animated hit are Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) as Elsa, Broadway alum Kristen Bell (The Crucible) as Anna, two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Spring Awakening, Hamilton) as Kristoff, and Tony nominee Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon) as Olaf.

Frozen 2 follows Elsa as she seeks answers about the origins of her powers, trekking north "into the unknown" as a new threat faces Arendelle. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return to direct

THE VERDICT: Read Reviews for Frozen 2

Among those new to the franchise are Sterling K. Brown as Mattias and Evan Rachel Wood as Iduna. The film also features characters voiced by Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Tony nominees Alfred Molina (Fiddler on the Roof), Martha Plimpton (Pal Joey), Ciaran Hinds, Alan Tudyk, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, Jeremy Sisto, Hadley Gannaway, Mattea Conforti, Aurora, Libby Stubenrauch, and Eva Bella.

The film features several new songs by husband-and-wife songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who scored an Oscar in 2014 with “Let It Go." The soundtrack was released November 15.

The stage adaptation of Frozen, featuring a book by Lee and an expanded score by the Lopezes, opened on Broadway March 22, 2018, at the St. James Theatre, where it continues its run.

