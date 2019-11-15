Frozen 2 Soundtrack Out November 15

The album is released one week ahead of the film’s November 22 debut.

The Frozen 2 soundtrack drops November 15, one week ahead of the film’s due date in theatres. Oscar-winning songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have written seven new songs for the sequel, including the single “Into the Unknown.”

Frozen 2 reunites the vocal team of Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) as Elsa, Tony nominees Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon) as Olaf and Jonathan Groff (Hamilton) as Kristoff, as well as Kristen Bell as Anna. Among those new to the franchise are Sterling K. Brown as Mattias and Evan Rachel Wood as Iduna.

Featured on the soundtrack are the film’s cast, Panic! at the Disco, Kacey Musgraves, and Weezer. Listen to the album on Spotify below.

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return to direct the animated sequel, which also features characters voiced by Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie), Alfred Molina (Fiddler on the Roof), Martha Plimpton (Pal Joey), Ciarán Hinds, Alan Tudyk, Jason Ritter, Rachel Matthews, Jeremy Sisto, Hadley Gannaway, Mattea Conforti, Aurora, Libby Stubenrauch, and Eva Bella.

The stage adaptation of Frozen, featuring a book by Lee and an expanded score by the Lopezes, opened on Broadway March 22, 2018, at the St. James Theatre, where it continues its run.

