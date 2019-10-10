DOC NYC 2019 Lineup Includes On Broadway, Highlighting A Chorus Line and Hamilton

The 10th anniversary of American’s largest documentary festival will also include Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back and The Apollo.

DOC NYC’s 2019 lineup will include a slate of theatre-related documentary films, including the stories of unprecedented Broadway success, Maurice Hines, and the Apollo Theatre.

America’s largest documentary film festival will host over 300 films and events, running November 6-15, with films screening at IFC Center, SVA Theatre, and Cinépolis Chelsea.

Director Oren Jacoby is expected to attend November 11 and 12 screenings at IFC Center of On Broadway. Jacoby’s documentary looks at the groundbreaking success stories of shows like Hamilton and A Chorus Line, including interviews with Broadway stars Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, and Ian McKellen. On Broadway also includes performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones, and Mandy Patinkin.

The world premiere of Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back will screen November 10 at SVA Theatre, featuring an appearance by the film’s subjects and creative team. The John Carluccio–helmed documentary follows the performer as he reflects on his stage career as a gay black man, his professional relationships, and his brother, the late Gregory Hines.

Roger Ross Williams’ The Apollo will screen at Cinepolis Chelsea November 13–14. Centered around the inaugural staging of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me, the film examines the cultural impact of the arts on the African-American experience, using NYC’s Apollo Theatre as a cornerstone.