Donmar Warehouse Sets Full Cast for Teenage Dick

Donmar Warehouse Sets Full Cast for Teenage Dick
By Emily Selleck
Oct 24, 2019
Daniel Monks and Susan Wokoma will star in the Mike Lew play.
<i>Teenage Dick</i>
Teenage Dick

London's Donmar Warehouse has announced full casting for its production Teenage Dick, Mike Lew's high school adaptation of Richard III centered on a teenager with a disability.

The Michael Longhurst-helmed production will star the previously announced Daniel Monks as Richard and Susan Wokoma as Elizabeth York. Rounding out the cast are newly announced Callum Adams as Eddie Ivy, Alice Hewkin as Clarissa Duke, Siena Kelly as Anne Margaret, and Ruth Madeley as Barbara "Buck" Buckingham.

The play, which was seen Off-Broadway last season at The Public Theater, will officially open December 6.

