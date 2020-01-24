Eden Espinosa and Jeremy Jordan Sing a New Alan Menken Song From Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure

Eden Espinosa and Jeremy Jordan Sing a New Alan Menken Song From Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
By Dan Meyer
Jan 24, 2020
 
“Nothing Left to Lose” appears in an upcoming episode of the Disney Channel animated series.

A new song by EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken and Grammy winner Glenn Slater features the vocal talents of Wicked alum Eden Espinosa and Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies). Check “Nothing Left to Lose” out above.

The song appears in the January 26 episode of the Disney Channel animated series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. Espinosa voices Cassandra opposite Jordan as Varian—both characters serving as foils to the long-haired princess. The special hour-long episode follows Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) as she gets ready to settle down and begin living a normal life, but Cassandra returns to the kingdom of Corona with a score to settle.

WATCH: Genesis of a Song: Alan Menken Plays Through How He Wrote ‘Go the Distance’ for Disney’s Hercules

Up next, Espinosa will play one of three narrators in the upcoming 50th anniversary concert of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Jordan is scheduled to perform a string of concerts at Feinstein’s/54 Below, starting February 12.

Menken has long been a composer for Disney, including his Tony-winning score of Newsies, as well as his work on Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid (all three of which have been adapted for the Broadway stage).

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure also features the vocal talents of Tony nominee Zachary Levi (She Loves Me, Shazam!), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), and Paul F. Tompkins (Bob's Burgers).

From Beauty and the Beast to A Bronx Tale: Celebrating Alan Menken on Broadway

The Tony and Academy Award winner celebrates his birthday July 22.

36 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
King David
Cast of King David
Beauty and the Beast Playbill - Opening Night
Beauty and the Beast
Tom Bosley and Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus/Walt Disney Theatrical Productions
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus/Walt Disney Theatrical Productions
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Little Shop of Horrors
Hunter Foster and Kerry Butler in Little Shop of Horrors Paul Kolnik
Kerry Butler and Hunter Foster in the revival of Little Shop of Horrors Photo by Paul Kolnick
