Eden Espinosa and Jeremy Jordan Sing a New Alan Menken Song From Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure

“Nothing Left to Lose” appears in an upcoming episode of the Disney Channel animated series.

A new song by EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken and Grammy winner Glenn Slater features the vocal talents of Wicked alum Eden Espinosa and Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies). Check “Nothing Left to Lose” out above.

The song appears in the January 26 episode of the Disney Channel animated series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure. Espinosa voices Cassandra opposite Jordan as Varian—both characters serving as foils to the long-haired princess. The special hour-long episode follows Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) as she gets ready to settle down and begin living a normal life, but Cassandra returns to the kingdom of Corona with a score to settle.

Up next, Espinosa will play one of three narrators in the upcoming 50th anniversary concert of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Jordan is scheduled to perform a string of concerts at Feinstein’s/54 Below, starting February 12.

Menken has long been a composer for Disney, including his Tony-winning score of Newsies, as well as his work on Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid (all three of which have been adapted for the Broadway stage).

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure also features the vocal talents of Tony nominee Zachary Levi (She Loves Me, Shazam!), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), and Paul F. Tompkins (Bob's Burgers).

