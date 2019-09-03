Emily Blunt to Star in Outside Mullingar Film Adaptation

By Emily Selleck
Sep 03, 2019
 
The Mary Poppins alum will play opposite Jamie Dornan in Wild Mountain Thyme, based on John Patrick Shanley's play.
Emily Blunt has joined the cast of Wild Mountain Thyme, the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway play Outside Mullingar. The Mary Poppins Returns and Into the Woods star will appear alongside Jamie Dornan, playing star-crossed lovers whose families are caught in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land that separates their two farms.

Jon Hamm (Mad Men, the film adaptation of Marjorie Prime), Dearbhla Molloy (The Ferryman, Broadway's Outside Mullingar), and Christopher Walken (A Behanding In Spokane) have also signed on for the movie, which starts shooting on location in Ireland at the end of the month, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The play, written by Tony Award winner John Patrick Shanley, opened on Broadway in 2014 and starred Debra Messing, who will return to the stage this season in Birthday Candles.

