Emily Skinner, Max von Essen, More Set for Early-Aughts Broadway by the Year Concert

The latest performance will celebrate musicals that played Broadway from 2000 to 2004, including The Producers, The Full Monty, and Urinetown.

The 20th season of Broadway by the Year will celebrate the past 20 years of musicals on the Main Stem, with the next installment set to take place February 24 at The Town Hall. The concert will celebrate musicals (including revivals) that opened between 2000 and 2004, with an opening tap dance number celebrating 42nd Street, followed by songs from The Full Monty, Urinetown, Moving Out, The Producers, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more.

Set to perform are Tony nominees Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Cher Show), Max Von Essen (An American in Paris), and Tovah Feldshuh (Golda's Balcony, Pippin); Broadway alum Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea); upcoming A Wonderful World star Nicole Henry; and Ben Jones. Additional performers will be announced later.

"We are marking this special season by highlighting the great Broadway songs from the twenty years that Broadway by the Year has been in existence," said creator and host Scott Siegel. "We have four concerts in our season and each one will be a volume devoted to five of those twenty years, Plus, we will honor the series -- and its loyal audience -- by bringing back major stars who have performed during these last two decades."