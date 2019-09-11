Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret Will Return to Birdland With Bryan Batt, Jason Robert Brown, and Liz Callaway

Showtunes get a political makeover in the cabaret that returns for four performances this month.

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret, which puts a political slant on classic Broadway showtunes, will return to Birdland in the coming weeks with a slate of special guests, including Bryan Batt, Jason Robert Brown, Liz Callaway, and Ann Harada.

Performances will take place September 20–21 at 9:45 PM and September 24 and October 1 at 7 PM.

Created by five-time Emmy winner Joe Keenan, Everybody Rise features recurring cast members Taylor Crousore, Daisy Hobbs, Michael Kostroff, Christine Pedi, Dylan Thompson, and Nick Wyman.

They will be joined by special guests including Harada, Dylan Hartwell, and Chip Zien (September 20-21); and Batt, Brown, Callaway, and Richard Kind (September 24 and October 1).

For tickets, visit BirdlandJazz.com.

