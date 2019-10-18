Final Casting Announced for NAMT’s 2019 Festival of New Musicals

Julia Murney, Jenn Colella, and more will appear in the weekend-long event at New World Stages.

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced final casting for the eight musicals that will be presented at the 31st Annual Festival of New Musicals, set to take place October 24–25 at New World Stages Off-Broadway.

Among those newly added to the lineup are Tony nominees Jenn Collela and Jennifer Damiano, as well as Julia Murney, Alan Ariano, Alaan H. Green, and Liisi LaFontaine.

The industry-only event showcases musicals in the final stages of development for producers and artists from around the world, helping them to find future life and development at regional theatres across the U.S. and the globe.

NAMT has also announced the four musicals chosen for the 2019 Songwriters Showcase, as well as programming for the Midday Cabaret series.

Casting for the 2019 Festival of New Musicals and ancillary programming follows:

Hi, My Name is Ben

Book and lyrics by Scott Gilmour, music by Claire McKenzie, and direction by Hunter Bird.

Cast includes Jennifer Damiano, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Richard Henry, Carlos Lopez, Joel Rooks, Conor Ryan, Mamie Parris, CJ Pawlikowski, Sonya Venugopal, and Michael Winther.

Interstate

Book, lyrics, and music by Melissa Li, with book and lyrics by Kit Yan, direction by Jesca Prudencio, musical direction by Anessa Marie.

Cast includes Emy Coligado, Marc de la Cruz, Jin Ha, Danny Harris Kornfeld, Diana Oh, Sushma Saha, Diamond Essence White, and Gianna Yanelli.

IRON JOHN: An American Ghost Story

Music and book by Jacinth Greywoode, with lyrics and book by Rebecca Hart, and direction by Jonathan McCrory.

Cast includes Kyle Decker, Nicolas Dromard, Grace Field, Deon'te Goodman, Andrew Humann, Chiké Johnson, Julia Murney, Veronica Otim, Christian Thompson, and Cathryn Wake.

Lautrec at the St. James

Music by Julianne Wick Davis, book and lyrics by John Dietrich, direction by Sarna Lapine, and musical direction by Charity Wicks.

Cast Gabrielle Carrubba, Erika Henningsen, MaryAnn Hu, David Hughey, Kristolyn Lloyd, Wade McCollum, Bronson Norris Murphy, Ben Roseberry, Jason Pintar, and Erica Spyres.

One Way

Music and book by Ben Bonnema, lyrics and book by Christopher Staskel, direction by Arpita Mukherjee, musical direction by Simone Allen.

Cast includes Ellen Harvey, Liisi LaFontaine, Charlie Oh, Amanda Savan, and Dustin Sullivan.

SeaWife

Music and lyrics by The Lobbyists, book by Seth Moore, directed & developed by Liz Carlson, with musical direction by Tommy Crawford.

Cast includes Tommy Crawford, Laura Dadap, Eloise Eonnet, Alex Grubbs, Will Turner, Tony Vo, and Douglas Waterbury-Tieman.

Simon & Jorge Pay Their Student Loans

Book, music, and lyrics by Jesse Gage, direction by Amy Corcoran.

Cast includes Jerry Gallagher, Alan H. Green, Jorrel Javier, Celeste Rose, Cody Jamison Strand, Alet Taylor, Natalie Toro, Alan Wiggins, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and Nick Wyman



Teeth

Book and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, book and music Anna K. Jacobs, and direction by Portia Krieger.

Cast includes Jason Gotay, Alyse Alan Louis, Jared Loftin, Melody Madarasz, Elexis Morton, Samantha Rhea Parrish, Robert Petkoff, Johnny Shea, Madeline Trumble, and Sumi Yu .

The 2019 Songwriters Showcase will present Beau (Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar), Distant Thunder (Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, and Chris Wiseman), Next (Andrea Daly and Dominic Fallacaro), and The Remarkable Journey Of Prince Chen (Daniel Green and Lezlie Wade).

Performers for the showcase will include Elliot Aguilar, Spencer Battiest, Jeb Brown, Xander Chauncy, Ryan Duncan, Chava Florendo, Marlene Ginader, Angela Gomez, Olivia Griffin, Taylor Iman Jones, Shayna Jackson, April Ortiz, Matt Rodin, Max Sangerman, Jeremy Sevelovitz, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Frank Zagottis, and Chelsea Zeno.

This year’s Midday Cabaret will feature the work of Cheeyang Ng, Britta Johnson, Will Van Dyke, Jeff Talbott, and Aya Aziz, with performances by Cheeyang Ng, Zach Piser, Kuhoo Verma, Shuyan Yang, Britta Johnson, Anika Johnson, Mamie Parris, Sophie Hearn, and Aya Aziz.

