First Look at Alex Hurt and Jeremy Webb in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead at Huntington Theatre Company

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 27, 2019
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Hurt and Jeremy Webb T. Charles Erickson
The Huntington Theatre Company production continues its run through October 20.

Drama Desk winner Jeremy Webb and Broadway alum Alex Hurt take on the titular pair, respectively, in Huntington Theatre Company’s production of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, which began performances September 20 at the Boston venue. Performances are scheduled through October 20.

Tom Stoppard’s Tony-winning play takes two minor characters in Hamlet, who confusingly find themselves the star of their own show, all while the Shakespearean tragedy is being performed offstage. The production is helmed by Huntington Artistic Director Peter DuBois.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead at Huntington Theatre Company

18 PHOTOS
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jeremy Webb and Alex Hurt T. Charles Erickson
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead T. Charles Erickson
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead T. Charles Erickson
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead T. Charles Erickson
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Hurt T. Charles Erickson
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Hurt T. Charles Erickson
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Hurt and Jeremy Webb T. Charles Erickson
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Hurt and Jeremy Webb T. Charles Erickson
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jeremy Webb and Alex Hurt T. Charles Erickson
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead_Huntington Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead T. Charles Erickson
Returning to the Huntington and joining the ill-fated duo are Will LeBow and Melinda Lopez as The Player and Gertrude, respectively. Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse) is Hamlet, with Meghan Leathers as Ophelia, Ed Hoopman as King Claudius, Matthew Bretschneider as Alfred, and Ken Cheeseman as Polonius. Rounding out the ensemble are Kadahj Bennett, Laura Latrielle, Zaven Ovian, Marc Pierre, Dale Place, Omar Robinson, and Michael Underhill.

The production features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Ilona Somogyi, lighting design by David Lander, projection design by Zachary Borovay, with sound design and original music by Obadiah Eaves.

