First Look at Hampstead Theatre's The Tyler Sisters

The Alexandra Wood world premiere began performances December 13 at the London theatre.

Hampstead Theatre's world premiere production of The Tyler Sisters continues performances at the London venue through January 18. The Alexandra Wood play, directed by Abigail Graham, opened December 13 with a cast that includes Caroline Faber, Angela Griffin, and Bryony Hannah.

The Tyler Sisters examines the highs and lows of sisterhood through "fake sick days, Stonehenge, roller skates, champagne and glow-in-the-dark stars." Wood's previous plays have included The Empty Quarter, also staged at Hampstead Theatre), as well as The Initiate at Paines Plough (winner of a Scotsman Fringe First) and an adaptation of Jung Chang's Wild Swans at the Young Vic.