First Look at Hampstead Theatre's The Tyler Sisters

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   First Look at Hampstead Theatre's The Tyler Sisters
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 06, 2020
 
The Alexandra Wood world premiere began performances December 13 at the London theatre.
The Tyler Sisters_Hampstead Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Caroline Faber, Bryony Hannah, and Angela Griffin Robert Day

Hampstead Theatre's world premiere production of The Tyler Sisters continues performances at the London venue through January 18. The Alexandra Wood play, directed by Abigail Graham, opened December 13 with a cast that includes Caroline Faber, Angela Griffin, and Bryony Hannah.

The Tyler Sisters examines the highs and lows of sisterhood through "fake sick days, Stonehenge, roller skates, champagne and glow-in-the-dark stars." Wood's previous plays have included The Empty Quarter, also staged at Hampstead Theatre), as well as The Initiate at Paines Plough (winner of a Scotsman Fringe First) and an adaptation of Jung Chang's Wild Swans at the Young Vic.

Production Photos: The Tyler Sisters in London

Production Photos: The Tyler Sisters in London

8 PHOTOS
The Tyler Sisters_Hampstead Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Bryony Hannah and Caroline Faber Robert Day
The Tyler Sisters_Hampstead Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Bryony Hannah Robert Day
The Tyler Sisters_Hampstead Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Bryony Hannah, Caroline Faber, and Angela Griffin Robert Day
The Tyler Sisters_Hampstead Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Caroline Faber, Bryony Hannah, and Angela Griffin Robert Day
The Tyler Sisters_Hampstead Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Angela Griffin Robert Day
The Tyler Sisters_Hampstead Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Bryony Hannah, Caroline Faber, and Angela Griffin Robert Day
The Tyler Sisters_Hampstead Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Angela Griffin Robert Day
The Tyler Sisters_Hampstead Theatre_London_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Caroline Faber Robert Day
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!