Free Theatre Tickets Offered as TDF Veterans Program Returns

Among the 16 shows participating this season are Come From Away, Oklahoma!, and The Phantom of the Opera.

Over a dozen Broadway shows are offering tickets to current and former service members in New York City as part of the TDF Veterans Program, now in its third season.

For the program, TDF partners with organizations in the city who distribute a limited number of tickets to Broadway shows at no cost to their members. The funding comes from the NYC Council and Chaim Deutsch, Chair of the Committee on Veterans, with support in part by public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the NYC Council.

Shows planning performances for veterans are Oklahoma!, Waitress, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Tootsie, Come From Away, Beetlejuice, A Christmas Carol, Slava’s Snow Show, The Illusionists, Mean Girls, Blue Man Group, Wicked, Aladdin, The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen, and The Lion King. In addition to the tickets, post-performance talkbacks for attendees are planned whenever possible and TDF Memberships are provided.

“Our cultural institutions, including the bright lights of Broadway, are one of the best parts of our great city and it is important to ensure all New Yorkers can enjoy them, especially veterans,” said NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson. “Veterans have served our country and I thank TDF for continuing to serve our veterans.”

Among the veteran’s groups and organizations participating are American Corporate Partners (ACP), American Legion Continental Post 1424, American Legion Riverdale Post 1525, American Legion Sam Young Post 620, American Legion Unionport Post 1065, Barclays Military and Veterans Outreach Program; Black Veterans for Social Justice, Brooklyn VA Hospital Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Recovery Clinic, ConEd Veterans Inc., Community Board 5 Veterans Affairs Committee, CUNY, FDNY Veterans, Fitzgerald House, Harlem United, Harlem Vet Center, Manhattan Vet Center, NYC Tandon Veterans Future Labs, SAGE, Samaritan Daytop Village, and Veterans Rebuilding Life. More participants are expected to be announced at a later date.