From Blonde to Bard: Celebrating the Birthday of Tony Award Winner Christian Borle

By Playbill Staff
Oct 01, 2019
 
The two-time Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday October 1.
Christian Borle in <i>Something Rotten!</i>
Christian Borle in Something Rotten! Joan Marcus

Christian Borle, who won his first Tony Award as Black Stache in 2012’s Peter and the Starcatcher, celebrates his birthday October 1.

The actor went on to win his second Tony for originating the role of Shakespeare in 2015’s Something Rotten!. He was also nominated for playing the role of Marvin in the revival of Falsettos and for playing Emmett Forrest in Legally Blonde.

Borle, who was last seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is currently performing in the Off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre. The production, also starring Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard, will open at the Westside Theatre October 17.

Flip through some of his highlights below:

39 PHOTOS
Christian Borle in <i>Elegies</i>
Christian Borle in Elegies
Christian Borle and Hank Azaria in<i>Monty Python's Spamalot</i>
Christian Borle and Hank Azaria in Monty Python's Spamalot Joan Marcus
Thomas Cannizzaro, Christian Borle, Hank Azaria and Greg Reuter in <i>Monty Python's Spamalot</i>
Thomas Cannizzaro, Christian Borle, Hank Azaria and Greg Reuter in Monty Python's Spamalot Joan Marcus
Christian Borle and Laura Bell Bundy in <i>Legally Blonde</i>
Christian Borle and Laura Bell Bundy in Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Christian Borle and Laura Bell Bundy in <i>Legally Blonde</i>
Christian Borle and Laura Bell Bundy in Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Christian Borle in <i>Legally Blonde</i>
Christian Borle in Legally Blonde Paul Kolnik
Christian Borle in <i>Mary Poppins</i>
Christian Borle in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Laura Michelle Kelly and Christian Borle in <i>Mary Poppins</i>
Laura Michelle Kelly and Christian Borle in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Zachary Quinto and Christian Borle in Signature Theatre's production of <i>Angels in America</i>
Zachary Quinto and Christian Borle in Signature Theatre's production of Angels in America Joan Marcus
Christian Borle and Zachary Quinto in Signature Theatre's production of <i>Angels in America</i>
Christian Borle and Zachary Quinto in Signature Theatre's production of Angels in America Joan Marcus
