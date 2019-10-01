From Blonde to Bard: Celebrating the Birthday of Tony Award Winner Christian Borle

The two-time Tony Award winner celebrates his birthday October 1.

Christian Borle, who won his first Tony Award as Black Stache in 2012’s Peter and the Starcatcher, celebrates his birthday October 1.

The actor went on to win his second Tony for originating the role of Shakespeare in 2015’s Something Rotten!. He was also nominated for playing the role of Marvin in the revival of Falsettos and for playing Emmett Forrest in Legally Blonde.

Borle, who was last seen on Broadway in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is currently performing in the Off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre. The production, also starring Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard, will open at the Westside Theatre October 17.

Flip through some of his highlights below:

