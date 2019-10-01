From Blonde to Bard: Celebrating the Birthday of Tony Award Winner Christian Borle

Christian Borle, who won his first Tony Award as Black Stache in 2012’s , celebrates his birthday October 1. Peter and the Starcatcher
The actor went on to win his second Tony for originating the role of Shakespeare in 2015’s
Something Rotten!. He was also nominated for playing the role of Marvin in the revival of and for playing Emmett Forrest in Falsettos . Legally Blonde
Borle, who was last seen on Broadway in
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is currently performing in the Off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s at the Westside Theatre. The production, also starring Little Shop of Horrors Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard, will open at the Westside Theatre October 17.
Flip through some of his highlights below:
Blonde to Bard: Celebrating the Birthday of Tony Award Winner Christian Borle
Blonde to Bard: Celebrating the Birthday of Tony Award Winner Christian Borle
Christian Borle in
Elegies
Christian Borle and Hank Azaria in
Monty Python's Spamalot
Joan Marcus
Thomas Cannizzaro, Christian Borle, Hank Azaria and Greg Reuter in
Monty Python's Spamalot
Joan Marcus
Christian Borle and Laura Bell Bundy in
Legally Blonde
Paul Kolnik
Christian Borle and Laura Bell Bundy in
Legally Blonde
Paul Kolnik
Christian Borle in
Legally Blonde
Paul Kolnik
Christian Borle in
Mary Poppins
Joan Marcus
Laura Michelle Kelly and Christian Borle in
Mary Poppins
Joan Marcus
Zachary Quinto and Christian Borle in Signature Theatre's production of
Angels in America
Joan Marcus
Christian Borle and Zachary Quinto in Signature Theatre's production of
Angels in America
Joan Marcus