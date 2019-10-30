Full Cast Set for Chicago Run of The Light in the Piazza, Starring Renée Fleming and Solea Pfeiffer

The musical heads to Chicago's Lyric Opera House in December following London and Los Angeles engagements.

Casting is complete for the upcoming Chicago engagement of The Light in the Piazza, led by opera star Renée Fleming as she continues to bring her portrayal of Margaret Johnson to stages around the world.

As previously reported, Solea Pfeiffer (recently seen in Almost Famous and soon to star in City Center's Evita) will take on the role of Clara Johnson, with Olivier winner Alex Jennings (The Crown) reprising his performance as Signor Naccarelli after appearing in the production's world premiere in London.

Joining them will be Rob Houchen as Fabrizio, Marie McLaughlin as Signora Naccarelli, and Malcolm Sinclair as Roy Johnson—all three having performed in the London and Los Angeles engagements of the musical. Rounding out the cast are Suzanne Kantoski as Franca and Eric Sciotto as Giuseppe, as well as Rhona McGregor, Matthew Woodyatt, Jordan Castle, Nicholas Duncan, Chlöe Hart, Molly Lynch, Tom Partridge, and Monica Swayne.

The Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas musical, directed by Daniel Evans, will play Chicago's Lyric Opera House December 14–29. Kimberly Grigsby will conduct.

In addition to Chicago, the Scenario Two staging is also slated to play Australia in 2020. Fleming will again play Margaret; additional casting will be announced later.

