Solea Pfeiffer to Star Alongside Renée Fleming in Chicago The Light in the Piazza

Fleming will first headline a Los Angeles Opera engagement with Dove Cameron.

Rising musical theatre star Solea Pfeiffer will play Clara Johnson in the upcoming Chicago engagement of The Light in the Piazza. She joins the previously announced Renée Fleming, who reprises her performance as Margaret Johnson following a London run and an October mounting with Los Angeles Opera.

Performances will run December 14–29 at the Lyric Opera House. The company will also include Olivier winner Alex Jennings, returning to the role of Signor Naccarelli after taking the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall this summer.

Pfeiffer, who currently stars in the world premiere of Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe, will first headline New York City Center's gala presentation of Evita (sharing the title role with Maia Reficco). Her previous credits include the national tour of Hamilton, Songs for a New World with Encores! Off-Center, and West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl.

The L.A. stint, running October 12–20, will feature Dove Cameron (Clueless Off-Broadway, Descendants) as Clara and Brian Stokes Mitchell as Signor Naccarelli. Tony nominee Fleming will go on to take the Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas musical to Australia. Additional casting for all three engagements will be announced later.

Olivier winner Daniel Evans directs the new staging, which marks the premiere title for production company Scenario Two. Taking the podium in Chicago will be Kimberly Grigsby, who served as music director for the original production’s national tour in 2006.



