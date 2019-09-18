Solea Pfeiffer to Star Alongside Renée Fleming in Chicago The Light in the Piazza

toggle menu
toggle search form
Chicago News   Solea Pfeiffer to Star Alongside Renée Fleming in Chicago The Light in the Piazza
By Ryan McPhee
Sep 18, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Light in the Piazza
 
Fleming will first headline a Los Angeles Opera engagement with Dove Cameron.
Solea Pfeiffer and Renée Fleming
Solea Pfeiffer and Renée Fleming

Rising musical theatre star Solea Pfeiffer will play Clara Johnson in the upcoming Chicago engagement of The Light in the Piazza. She joins the previously announced Renée Fleming, who reprises her performance as Margaret Johnson following a London run and an October mounting with Los Angeles Opera.

Performances will run December 14–29 at the Lyric Opera House. The company will also include Olivier winner Alex Jennings, returning to the role of Signor Naccarelli after taking the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall this summer.

Pfeiffer, who currently stars in the world premiere of Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe, will first headline New York City Center's gala presentation of Evita (sharing the title role with Maia Reficco). Her previous credits include the national tour of Hamilton, Songs for a New World with Encores! Off-Center, and West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl.

The L.A. stint, running October 12–20, will feature Dove Cameron (Clueless Off-Broadway, Descendants) as Clara and Brian Stokes Mitchell as Signor Naccarelli. Tony nominee Fleming will go on to take the Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas musical to Australia. Additional casting for all three engagements will be announced later.

Olivier winner Daniel Evans directs the new staging, which marks the premiere title for production company Scenario Two. Taking the podium in Chicago will be Kimberly Grigsby, who served as music director for the original production’s national tour in 2006.

Production Photos: The Light in the Piazza in London

Production Photos: The Light in the Piazza in London

14 PHOTOS
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Marie McLaughlin, Rob Houchen, and Dove Cameron Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Dove Cameron and Rob Houchen Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Renée Fleming Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Renée Fleming Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Renée Fleming Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Dove Cameron and Rob Houchen Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Dove Cameron and Rob Houchen Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Liam Tamne, Rob Houchen, and Alex Jennings Dewynters London
The_Light_In_The_Piazza_London_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Alex Jennings and Rob Houchen Dewynters London
Share
RELATED:

Explore Classic Arts:

Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!