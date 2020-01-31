Full Cast Set for Life of Pi in London

The stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s novel will begin June 28 at Wyndham’s Theatre.

Hiran Abeysekera will star in Life of Pi in London after originating the role in the play’s world premiere at the Sheffield Crucible Theatre in 2019. The production begins performances June 28 at Wyndham’s Theatre ahead of a July 15 opening.

Joining Abeysekera will be Mina Anwar, Sagar Arya, Alex Chang, Fred Davis, Tom Espiner, Kirsten Foster, Daisy Franks, Raj Ghatak, Nuwan Hugh Perera, Romina Hytten, Sarah Kameela Impey, Tom Larkin, David K.S. Tse, Syreeta Kumar, Deeivya Meir, Habib Nasib Nader, and Scarlet Wilderink.

Life of Pi, based on Yann Martel’s award-winning book, is set after a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. There are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat—a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16-year-old boy, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger.

The book is adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti (Red Velvet), with direction by Old Vic Associate Director Max Webster and puppetry and movement by Finn Caldwell (War Horse, Angels in America).

Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Tim Hatley, puppet designer Nick Barnes, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer Andrew T. Mackay, and casting director Polly Jerrold.

Life of Pi is produced by Simon Friend in association with Playing Field and Robert Bartner. Check out a teaser trailer for the show below.

