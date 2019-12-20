Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke to Make West End Debut in The Seagull

The Broadway alum will star in a production of Chekhov’s play at the Playhouse Theatre.

Broadway alum Emilia Clarke will make her West End debut in The Seagull as Nina, beginning performances March 11, 2020, at the Playhouse Theatre.

Clarke made her Broadway debut as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The Emmy-nominated performer is perhaps best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, which ended its eighth and final season earlier this year. The star recently got into the holiday spirit in Last Christmas, which featured a memorable cameo by two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone.

“I am over the moon to be playing Nina in Jamie Lloyd’s interpretation of The Seagull,” said Clarke. “I’ve long been a fan of the singular vision he brings to each of his masterful productions and the way he approaches classical texts. We are so lucky to be working with Anya’s brilliant adaptation, as she brings a light touch of modernity to this beautifully crafted play. I cannot wait to get stuck in with these two visionaries.”

The Anya Reiss adaptation of Chekhov’s play is directed by Jamie Lloyd, with design by Soutra Gilmourand, and scheduled for a limited run through May 30. Additional casting and creatives will be announced for the production at a later date.

The Playhouse Theatre’s 2019–2020 season is filled with stage and screen favorites, with James McAvoy starring in Cyrano de Bergerac through February 29 and Jessica Chastain taking on the role of Nora in A Doll’s House, Part 2 after The Seagull ends its limited run.

