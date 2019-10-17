Gavin Creel, James Monroe Iglehart, More Join Disney on Broadway 25th Anniversary Celebration

Cabaret & Concert News   Gavin Creel, James Monroe Iglehart, More Join Disney on Broadway 25th Anniversary Celebration
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 17, 2019
 
Proceeds from the concert will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
More Broadway favorites—including several Disney alums—have joined the roster of the upcoming Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway concert, set for November 4.

Newly added to the lineup are Tony winners Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Mary Poppins), Christian Borle (Falsettos, Mary Poppins), and James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), as well as Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), April Holloway (Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Public Works’ Hercules), Nina Lafarga (Frozen, Aida), Tamika Lawrence (Public Works’ Hercules), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid, Aida), Katie Terza (Aladdin), and Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King). Also set to perform is the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, recently the recipient of a Special Tony Award.

As previously reported, the concert will additionally include Jelani Alladin, Heidi Blickenstaff, Sierra Boggess, Ashley Brown, Merle Dandridge, Susan Egan, Whoopi Goldberg, Mandy Gonzalez, Adam Jacobs, Beth Leavel, Kara Lindsay, Ashley Park, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael James Scott, Kissy Simmons, Josh Strickland, Rema Webb, and Alton Fitzgerald White. A Newsies reunion will see Tommy Bracco, Ryan Breslin, Joshua Michael Burrage, Kyle Coffman, Nico DeJesus, Ben Fankhauser, Michael Fatica, JP Ferreri, David Guzman, Garett Hawe, Thayne Jasperson, Evan Kasprzak, Jess LeProtto, Devin Lewis, Jack Sippel, Ryan Steele, Andrew Wilson, Chaz Wolcott, and Iain Young take the stage.

WATCH: Disney’s Broadway Stars Perform a Medley From The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen

Proceeds from the concert, taking place at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre (home to Disney's Aladdin), will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are on sale at BroadwayCares.org.

21 Magical Moments from Disney's Broadway Productions

21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions

In honor of Hercules, take a look back through the shows Disney has brought to life on the Broadway stage.

