Get a 1st Look at White Plains Performing Arts Center's Newsies

toggle menu
toggle search form
Production Photos   Get a 1st Look at White Plains Performing Arts Center's Newsies
By Logan Culwell-Block
Dec 31, 2019
 
The Alan Menken, Jack Feldman, and Harvey Fierstein musical runs at the Westchester venue through January 12.

Alex Prakken leads the company of White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC)'s production of Newsies, running through January 12. Prakken stars as Jack Kelly, reprising his performance from the musical's national tour. Watch video highlights above and scroll through production photos below.

Joining Prakken are Kristen Seggio as Katherine, Mark Bradley Miller as Mr. Pulitzer, Dean Cestari as Davey, Matthew Oster as Crutchie, and Ellisha Marie as Medda. Rounding out the cast are Casey Bagnall, Noah Barnes, Nathan Cockroft, Sammy Dell, Elijah Dillehay, Zach Eisenberg, Sean Casey Flanagan, Timothy Matthew Flores, Alec Gallazzi, Christopher McHugh, Marcus Parfitt, Caleb Reese Paul, Talen Piner, Jack Saleeby, Steven Schroko, Alex Skarmeas, James Conrad Smith, Austin Turner, and Jamie Zeidman.

Based on the 1992 Disney film and inspired by a real-life 1899 newsboys strike in Manhattan, Newsies features Tony-winning music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman respectively, and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

WPPAC's production is directed by Frank Portanova, music directed by Stephen Ferri, and choreographed by Josh Assor. Scenic design is by Ryan Howell, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Jon Weston. Jessie Jardon is the production stage manager.

“Disney’s Newsies has never been more potent than it is today as a new generation of young activists has emerged in our world," shares Portanova. "They are looking around at the world they are inheriting yet thinking of the one they’ll create. Like the newsboys, these Davids are fully prepared to take on the Goliaths so change can come once and for all."

Newsies premiered on Broadway in 2012 starring Jeremy Jordan, John Dossett, and Kara Lindsay. The production won two Tony Awards, for Menken and Feldman's score, and Christopher Gattelli's choreography.

For more information and tickets, visit WPPAC.com.

Take a look at production photos from WPPAC's Newsies:

Newsies at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Newsies at White Plains Performing Arts Center

Get a look at White Plains Performing Arts Center's production of Disney's Newsies, running December 20–January 12.

17 PHOTOS
The cast of <i>Newsies</i>
The cast of Newsies. Kathleen Davisson
The cast of <i>Newsies</i>
Cast Kathleen Davisson
The cast of <i>Newsies</i>
Cast Kathleen Davisson
Ellisha Marie and cast in <i>Newsies</i>
Ellisha Marie and cast Kathleen Davisson
Dean Cestari, Alex Prakken, Sammy Dell and cast in <i>Newsies</i>
Dean Cestari, Alex Prakken, Sammy Dell and cast Kathleen Davisson
The cast of <i>Newsies</i>
Cast Kathleen Davisson
The cast of <i>Newsies</i>
Cast Kathleen Davisson
Alex Prakken, Dean Cestari, and cast in <i>Newsies</i>
Alex Prakken, Dean Cestari, and cast Kathleen Davisson
The cast of <i>Newsies</i>
Cast Kathleen Davisson
Alex Prakken and Kristen Seggio in <i>Newsies</i>
Alex Prakken and Kristen Seggio Kathleen Davisson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!