Get a 1st Look at White Plains Performing Arts Center's Newsies

The Alan Menken, Jack Feldman, and Harvey Fierstein musical runs at the Westchester venue through January 12.

Alex Prakken leads the company of White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC)'s production of Newsies, running through January 12. Prakken stars as Jack Kelly, reprising his performance from the musical's national tour. Watch video highlights above and scroll through production photos below.

Joining Prakken are Kristen Seggio as Katherine, Mark Bradley Miller as Mr. Pulitzer, Dean Cestari as Davey, Matthew Oster as Crutchie, and Ellisha Marie as Medda. Rounding out the cast are Casey Bagnall, Noah Barnes, Nathan Cockroft, Sammy Dell, Elijah Dillehay, Zach Eisenberg, Sean Casey Flanagan, Timothy Matthew Flores, Alec Gallazzi, Christopher McHugh, Marcus Parfitt, Caleb Reese Paul, Talen Piner, Jack Saleeby, Steven Schroko, Alex Skarmeas, James Conrad Smith, Austin Turner, and Jamie Zeidman.

Based on the 1992 Disney film and inspired by a real-life 1899 newsboys strike in Manhattan, Newsies features Tony-winning music and lyrics by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman respectively, and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

WPPAC's production is directed by Frank Portanova, music directed by Stephen Ferri, and choreographed by Josh Assor. Scenic design is by Ryan Howell, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Jon Weston. Jessie Jardon is the production stage manager.

“Disney’s Newsies has never been more potent than it is today as a new generation of young activists has emerged in our world," shares Portanova. "They are looking around at the world they are inheriting yet thinking of the one they’ll create. Like the newsboys, these Davids are fully prepared to take on the Goliaths so change can come once and for all."

Newsies premiered on Broadway in 2012 starring Jeremy Jordan, John Dossett, and Kara Lindsay. The production won two Tony Awards, for Menken and Feldman's score, and Christopher Gattelli's choreography.

For more information and tickets, visit WPPAC.com.

Take a look at production photos from WPPAC's Newsies: