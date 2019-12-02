Girls Aloud Singer Nicola Roberts Joins Vanessa Williams and Rosalie Craig in London City of Angels

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Girls Aloud Singer Nicola Roberts Joins Vanessa Williams and Rosalie Craig in London City of Angels
By Dan Meyer
Dec 02, 2019
Buy Tickets to City of Angels
 
The British pop star makes her stage debut in the West End production.
Nicola Roberts
Nicola Roberts Niklas Haze

BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Nicola Roberts will make her stage debut as Avril/Mallory in the West End production of City of Angels.

The former Girls Aloud pop group member joins the previously announced Tony nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods) as Carla/Alaura, Olivier nominee Rosalie Craig (Company) as Gabby/Bobbi, Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables) as Stine, Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat) as Donna/Oolie, and Marc Elliott (Urinetown) as Panchos/Munoz. The ensemble includes Emily Mae, Cindy Beliot, Michelle Bishop, Nick Cavaliere, Rob Houchen, Manuel Pacific, Mark Penfold, Ryan Reid, Joshua St Clair, and Sadie-Jean Shirley.

Josie Rourke directs the production transferring from the Donmar Warehouse with performances beginning March 5, 2020, at the Garrick Theatre.

The Tony-winning musical opened on Broadway in 1989, with music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel, and a book by Larry Gelbart. City of Angels finds a crime novelist working on a screenplay adaptation of one of his books as his marriage is crumbling, while his hardboiled hero can't get over the one that got away in a spoof of film noir and 1940s Hollywood.

Serving on the creative team are choreographer Stephen Mear, designer Robert Jones, musical supervisor Gareth Valentine, lighting designer Howard Harrison, sound designer Terry Jardine and Nick Lidster for Autograph, orchestrators Billy Byers and Larry Blank, and video designer Duncan McLean. Casting is by Alastair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow with producers Nica Burns, Ian Osborne, Eilene Davidson, and Adam Blanshay Productions.

Roberts isn’t the only pop star making her West End debut next year. Waitress composer and “Love Song” singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will reprise her turn from Broadway as Jenna opposite Gavin Creel in the London production of Waitress in January 2020.

Check out photos from Donmar Warehouse's City of Angels below.

A First Look at the London Revival of City of Angels, Starring Hadley Fraser, Tam Mutu, Rosalie Craig and Samantha Barks

A First Look at the London Revival of City of Angels, Starring Hadley Fraser, Tam Mutu, Rosalie Craig and Samantha Barks

London's first major revival of Cy Coleman, David Zippel and Larry Gelbart's 1990 Broadway musical City of Angels opened officially Dec. 16, following previews that began Dec. 6, for a run through Feb. 7, 2015. The cast features Hadley Fraser, Rosalie Craig and Samantha Barks.

9 PHOTOS
Rosalie Craig
Rosalie Craig Johan Persson
Hadley Fraser and Tam Mutu
Hadley Fraser and Tam Mutu Johan Persson
Hadley Fraser
Hadley Fraser Johan Persson
Katherine Kelly
Katherine Kelly Johan Persson
Kadif Kirwan, Marc Elliot and Tam Mutu
Kadif Kirwan, Marc Elliot and Tam Mutu Johan Persson
Rosalie Craig
Rosalie Craig Johan Persson
Rebecca Trehearn and Rosalie Craig
Rebecca Trehearn and Rosalie Craig Johan Persson
Samantha Barks
Samantha Barks Johan Persson
Tam Mutu and Hadley Fraser
Tam Mutu and Hadley Fraser Johan Persson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!