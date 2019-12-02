Girls Aloud Singer Nicola Roberts Joins Vanessa Williams and Rosalie Craig in London City of Angels

The British pop star makes her stage debut in the West End production.

BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Nicola Roberts will make her stage debut as Avril/Mallory in the West End production of City of Angels.

The former Girls Aloud pop group member joins the previously announced Tony nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods) as Carla/Alaura, Olivier nominee Rosalie Craig (Company) as Gabby/Bobbi, Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables) as Stine, Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat) as Donna/Oolie, and Marc Elliott (Urinetown) as Panchos/Munoz. The ensemble includes Emily Mae, Cindy Beliot, Michelle Bishop, Nick Cavaliere, Rob Houchen, Manuel Pacific, Mark Penfold, Ryan Reid, Joshua St Clair, and Sadie-Jean Shirley.

Josie Rourke directs the production transferring from the Donmar Warehouse with performances beginning March 5, 2020, at the Garrick Theatre.

The Tony-winning musical opened on Broadway in 1989, with music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel, and a book by Larry Gelbart. City of Angels finds a crime novelist working on a screenplay adaptation of one of his books as his marriage is crumbling, while his hardboiled hero can't get over the one that got away in a spoof of film noir and 1940s Hollywood.

Serving on the creative team are choreographer Stephen Mear, designer Robert Jones, musical supervisor Gareth Valentine, lighting designer Howard Harrison, sound designer Terry Jardine and Nick Lidster for Autograph, orchestrators Billy Byers and Larry Blank, and video designer Duncan McLean. Casting is by Alastair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow with producers Nica Burns, Ian Osborne, Eilene Davidson, and Adam Blanshay Productions.

Roberts isn’t the only pop star making her West End debut next year. Waitress composer and “Love Song” singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will reprise her turn from Broadway as Jenna opposite Gavin Creel in the London production of Waitress in January 2020.

Check out photos from Donmar Warehouse's City of Angels below.

