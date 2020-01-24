Go Inside Rehearsals for The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre

The Katori Hall play, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will begin performances Off-Broadway February 11.

Rehearsals are underway for Signature Theatre's upcoming world premiere of The Hot Wing King by resident playwright and Tina book writer Katori Hall. Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the Memphis-set comedy will begin performances February 11 ahead of a March 1 opening.

In The Hot Wing King, Cordell, played by Toussaint Jeanlouis, is marinating and firing up his pan in a bid to reclaim the crown at the annual Hot Wang Festival. Supported by his beau Dwayne, played by Korey Jackson, they risk losing more than just the first-place trophy when the arrival of a troubled family member becomes a recipe for disaster.

Rounding out the cast are Sheldon Best as Isom, Cecil Blutcher as Everett “EJ”, Eric B. Robinson Jr. as TJ, and Nicco Annan as Big Charles.



Signature Theatre's The Hot Wing King in Rehearsals Signature Theatre's The Hot Wing King in Rehearsals 10 PHOTOS

The creative team for The Hot Wing King is comprised of scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, and sound designers Luqman Brown and Robert Kaplowitz. The production stage manager is Laura Smith, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

The Hot Wing King is scheduled to run through March 22 in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre. There will be a Blackout night, dedicated to Black and African American audience members, March 20.

