Go Inside the London Opening of The Prince of Egypt

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 26, 2020
The musical, featuring Stephen Schwartz’s music from the 1998 film as well as new material, has extended seven weeks.
The cast also includes Liam Tamme as Ramses, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

WATCH: Music Video for the Latest Original Song From The Prince of Egypt Musical

Cast in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen MaybanksSharing the roles of Young Miriam, Leah, and Young Hebrew Girl will be Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani, and Hannah Selk, while the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy, and Young Midian Boy will be shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, and Taylor Jenkins.

Rounding out the company are Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.

PHOTOS: Get a Sneak Peek at the Costumes for London’s The Prince of Egypt

Scott Schwartz (composer Schwartz's son) directs the London staging, having previously helmed the 2017 world premiere at the TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in a co-production with Fredericia Teater Denmark.

The staging features choreography by Sean Cheesman, scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting by Mike Billings, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by John Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, and musical direction by Dave Rose. Casting is by Jim Arnold, with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

The London premiere is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.

