Go Inside the Press Day for Broadway's Diana

The new musical, starring Jeanna de Waal as the late Princess of Wales, will begin performances at the Longacre Theatre March 2.

Diana, the new musical about the late Princess of Wales, will begin performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre March 2 ahead of a March 31 opening night. As previously announced, Kinky Boots' Jeanna de Waal stars in the title role, alongside Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley with choreography by Kelly Devine, the bio musical comes from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative duo: librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan.