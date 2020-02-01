Go Inside the Press Day for Broadway's Diana

Photos   Go Inside the Press Day for Broadway's Diana
By Nathan Skethway
Feb 01, 2020
 
The new musical, starring Jeanna de Waal as the late Princess of Wales, will begin performances at the Longacre Theatre March 2.
Jeanna de Waal Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Diana, the new musical about the late Princess of Wales, will begin performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre March 2 ahead of a March 31 opening night. As previously announced, Kinky Boots' Jeanna de Waal stars in the title role, alongside Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley with choreography by Kelly Devine, the bio musical comes from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative duo: librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan.

Go Inside the Press Day for Broadway's Diana

Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jeanna de Waal Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jeanna de Waal Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Roe Hartrampf and Jeanna de Waal Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jeanna de Waal Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Roe Hartrampf Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Judy Kaye Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Erin Davie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Roe Hartrampf, Judy Kaye, Jeanna de Waal, and Erin Davie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Christopher Ashley and Kelly Devine Joseph Marzullo/WENN
