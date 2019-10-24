Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen Collaborate on Comedic Re-Imagining of Dracula

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors begins performances October 27 in Jupiter, Florida.

Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn) and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen) have developed a comedic adaptation of Bram Stoker's classic gothic novel. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors will begin October 27 at Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Jupiter, Florida.

The world premiere production, helmed by Greenberg, kicks off the Maltz’s 2019–2020 season.

Taking cues from the parodies of Mel Brooks and Monty Python, Greenberg and Rosen's new play is a decidedly more comic take on the story of the famous vampire. All the characters will be played by five actors, constantly changing costumes.

The cast features Jared Zirilli, (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Dracula, Peter Simon Hilton (Frost/Nixon) as Harker, Paul Carlin as Mina and Jean Van Helsing, Mallory Newbrough as Lucy/Kitty, and Wayne LeGette as Dr. Westfeldt/Renfield.

The production includes scenic design by Caite Hevner, illusions design by Skylar Fox, wig and makeup design by Ashley Rae Callahan, costumes by Tristan Raines, lighting by Rob Denton, and sound design by Victoria Delorio.

A Comedy of Terrors is a part of the Maltz’s new initiative to foster more original plays and musicals. “One of the primary objectives of our current expansion is to have the improved facilities to be able to produce more new work – and ultimately, new shows before they make it to Broadway,” Producing Artistic Director Andrew Kato said in a statement.

The production will run through November 10. For more information, visit JupiterTheatre.org.