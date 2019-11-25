Grosses Analysis: Broadway's Frozen Rages on as Franchise Heads Back to Cinemas With Sequel

The Disney musical is holding strong as Broadway enters the holiday season.

Disney Theatrical Productions’ Frozen grossed $1,099,887 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway last week, playing to over 91 percent capacity the same week Frozen 2 arrived in movie theatres.

The musical, which opened in March last year, made nearly 87 percent of its potential—the highest that figure has been in over a month and the second-highest since August.

Elsewhere on the Main Stem, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, and Hamilton made over 100 percent of their potentials.

Hamilton once again led the pack in overall grosses, earning $2,654,389.

