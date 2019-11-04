Grosses Analysis: Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird Sets New Record as Original Cast Takes Final Bows

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 04, 2019
 
Meanwhile, Jagged Little Pill makes an electrifying first appearance on the box-office boards.
The original cast of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird ended their runs on a high note, as the production broke its own box-office record at the Shubert Theatre for the 10th time.

The play, adapted from the Harper Lee novel by Aaron Sorkin, grossed $2,245,898 (130.3 percent of its potential) in the week ending November 3, which also marked the final bows for the cast that included Tony nominee Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, Celia Keenan-Bolger in her Tony-winning turn as Scout, and Tony nominee Gideon Glick as Dill.

Click here for an in-depth look at this week's grosses.

A new principal company, led by Ed Harris, will take over beginning November 5.

Meanwhile, Hamilton led the pack once again with $2,408,121; also among the frontrunners was new arrival Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, which grossed seven figures (and 89.3 of its potential) ahead of officially opening November 7.

Another jukebox musical, the Alanis Morissette-scored Jagged Little Pill, better have a big pocket to put their one hand in. With just one preview performance, the show grossed $191,787 (113.94 percent potential). The show is poised to join the top of the boards should it maintain these numbers as performances continue.

