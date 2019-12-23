Grosses Analysis: Waitress Sees Uptick in Final Weeks and A Christmas Carol Breaks Box-Office Record

Waitress, starring Katharine McPhee, will close on Broadway January 5, 2020.

As Waitress heads into its final weeks of performances (the Sara Bareilles musical will close at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre January 5, 2020), the Broadway production is enjoying a steady uptick in box-office sales. The production grossed $974,404 (87.62 percent of its potential) over eight performances and played to 97.15 percent capacity for the week ending December 22.

Katharine McPhee is the musical's final Jenna (she returned to Waitress on Broadway November 25 after opening the show in London's West End).

A fitting success for the holidays, the limited Broadway run of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, broke the box-office record by grossing $860,125.97 (101.84 percent of its potential) over eight performances. This tops the house record at the Lyceum, which A Christmas Carol also broke last week when it grossed $823,011.

The new revival of West Side Story, directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove, continued to perform well in its second week of previews. The production, which began December 10, grossed $1,497,319 (99.35 percent of its potential) over seven performances, playing to 100 percent capacity.

As tourists continue to flock to Broadway ahead of the holidays, blockbuster musicals The Lion King and Wicked both topped $2 million, while Hamilton took in $3,203,616. Ain't Too Proud, Tina, Moulin Rouge!, and Aladdin were also frontrunners.