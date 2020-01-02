Harriet, Little Women, and More Nominated for Casting Society’s Artios Awards

The Casting Society of America has announced the film nominations for the 35th annual Artios Awards, which shines a light on the artistic contributions of casting directors working in film, television, and theatre. Winners will be announced January 30 in ceremonies in London, New York, and Los Angeles.
The film nominees join the previously announced TV and theatre nominees (the full list can be viewed here), as well as special award recipients Audra McDonald, Geena Davis, and others.
Among the casting directors nominated in the film categories is Douglas Aibel, Vineyard Theatre's co-artistic director and a casting director who worked on Little Women and Marriage Story.
Other nominated films include Honey Boy, Harriet, The Farewell, and The Irishman. See the full list below.
ANIMATION
Abominable - Christi Soper Hilt
Frozen 2 - Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)
The Lion King - Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Christi Soper Hilt
Toy Story 4 - Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
BIG BUDGET – COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name - Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu
Hustlers - Gayle Keller
Knives Out - Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)
Rocketman - Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton
Uncut Gems - Francine Maisler
BIG BUDGET – DRAMA
1917 - Nina Gold
The Irishman - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
Joker - Shayna Markowitz
Little Women - Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting),
Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Victoria Thomas
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY
Brittany Runs A Marathon - Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
The Dead Don’t Die - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
The Farewell - Leslie Woo
Jojo Rabbit - Des Hamilton
Late Night - Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate)
Poms - Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA
Harriet - Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting),
Meghan Apostoles (Associate)
Honey Boy - Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera
Judy - Fiona Weir, Alice Searby
Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)
Waves – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)
LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Clemency - Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)
Diane - Jodi Angstreich
The Last Black Man in San Francisco - Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)
Skin - Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
Them That Follow - John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz
MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Low Tide - Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin
Mickey and the Bear - Avy Kaufman
Skin in the Game - Matthew Lessall
The True Don Quixote - Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter
(Associate)
The Wind - Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
THE ZEITGEIST AWARD
Avengers: EndGame - Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein
Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
It Chapter 2 - Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young
(Associate)