Harriet, Little Women, and More Nominated for Casting Society’s Artios Awards

Douglas Aibel, Vineyard Theatre's co-artistic director as well as a casting director, is among the 2020 film nominees.

The Casting Society of America has announced the film nominations for the 35th annual Artios Awards, which shines a light on the artistic contributions of casting directors working in film, television, and theatre. Winners will be announced January 30 in ceremonies in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

The film nominees join the previously announced TV and theatre nominees (the full list can be viewed here), as well as special award recipients Audra McDonald, Geena Davis, and others.

Among the casting directors nominated in the film categories is Douglas Aibel, Vineyard Theatre's co-artistic director and a casting director who worked on Little Women and Marriage Story.

Other nominated films include Honey Boy, Harriet, The Farewell, and The Irishman. See the full list below.

ANIMATION

Abominable - Christi Soper Hilt

Frozen 2 - Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

The Lion King - Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Christi Soper Hilt

Toy Story 4 - Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name - Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

Hustlers - Gayle Keller

Knives Out - Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)

Rocketman - Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton

Uncut Gems - Francine Maisler

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

1917 - Nina Gold

The Irishman - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

Joker - Shayna Markowitz

Little Women - Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting),

Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood - Victoria Thomas

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

Brittany Runs A Marathon - Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

The Dead Don’t Die - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

The Farewell - Leslie Woo

Jojo Rabbit - Des Hamilton

Late Night - Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate)

Poms - Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

Harriet - Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting),

Meghan Apostoles (Associate)

Honey Boy - Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera

Judy - Fiona Weir, Alice Searby

Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

Waves – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Clemency - Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)

Diane - Jodi Angstreich

The Last Black Man in San Francisco - Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)

Skin - Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

Them That Follow - John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Low Tide - Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin

Mickey and the Bear - Avy Kaufman

Skin in the Game - Matthew Lessall

The True Don Quixote - Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter

(Associate)

The Wind - Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Avengers: EndGame - Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein

Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

It Chapter 2 - Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young

(Associate)