How Did Kathryn Hahn Prank Mark Rylance in Broadway's Boeing-Boeing?

The screen and stage star discusses making her co-stars laugh on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Broadway alum Kathryn Hahn had to flash Tony and Oscar winner Mark Rylance eight times a week when the pair starred in the 2008 revival of Boeing-Boeing. Hahn wore a body stocking and she had her back to the audience, but Rylance got a different view every night.

Talking on Late Night with Seth Meyers October 24, the performer shared she put something different to cover her torso each evening. Watch the clip above to see what tapestry really made Rylance laugh.

On top of her Broadway appearance, the star's screen work includes Transparent, which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Hahn has also appeared in Parks and Recreation, Bad Moms, and Captain Fantastic.

Check out the photos below of Hahn, Rylance, and more in the 2008 staging of Boeing-Boeing below.

