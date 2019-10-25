How Did Kathryn Hahn Prank Mark Rylance in Broadway's Boeing-Boeing?

How Did Kathryn Hahn Prank Mark Rylance in Broadway's Boeing-Boeing?
By Dan Meyer
Oct 25, 2019
 
The screen and stage star discusses making her co-stars laugh on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Broadway alum Kathryn Hahn had to flash Tony and Oscar winner Mark Rylance eight times a week when the pair starred in the 2008 revival of Boeing-Boeing. Hahn wore a body stocking and she had her back to the audience, but Rylance got a different view every night.

Talking on Late Night with Seth Meyers October 24, the performer shared she put something different to cover her torso each evening. Watch the clip above to see what tapestry really made Rylance laugh.

On top of her Broadway appearance, the star's screen work includes Transparent, which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Hahn has also appeared in Parks and Recreation, Bad Moms, and Captain Fantastic.

READ: Faith Soloway Breaks Down the Score for the Transparent Musical Finale

Check out the photos below of Hahn, Rylance, and more in the 2008 staging of Boeing-Boeing below.

Boeing Boeing (2008) Production Photos

Boeing Boeing (2008) Production Photos

Boeing Boeing, a play by Marc Camoletti, opened at the Longacre Theatre on May 4, 2008. Here are some pictures from that production.

15 PHOTOS
Kathryn Hahn and Greg Germann
Kathryn Hahn and Greg Germann Joan Marcus
Christine Baranski and Missi Pyle
Christine Baranski and Missi Pyle Joan Marcus
Missi Pyle
Missi Pyle Joan Marcus
Greg Germann
Greg Germann Joan Marcus
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford Joan Marcus
Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski Joan Marcus
Gina Gershon
Gina Gershon Joan Marcus
Mark Rylance
Mark Rylance Joan Marcus
Mary McCormack
Mary McCormack Joan Marcus
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn Joan Marcus
