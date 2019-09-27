Idina Menzel’s Christmas: A Season of Love Album Will Feature Guest Stars Billy Porter, Ariana Grande, More

By Andrew Gans
Sep 27, 2019
 
Grande joins Menzel on an original song written by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Skintight_Roundabout_Press_Day_2018_13_HR.jpg
Idina Menzel Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Idina Menzel will release a new holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, October 18 via Schoolboy Records/Decca Records. The recording follows her first yuletide album, 2014’s Holiday Wishes.

The album, which coincides with the release of Disney’s Frozen 2, features guest stars Ariana Grande, Tony winners Billy Porter (who recently earned his first Emmy) and Josh Gad, and Menzel’s husband, Aaron Lohr. Ron Fair produces.

READ: Follow Elsa and Anna Into an Enchanted Forest in the Official Trailer for Frozen 2

A_Very_Wicked_Halloween_Production_Photo_2018_16_HR.jpg
Ariana Grande Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Grande joins the Wicked star on “A Hand for Mrs. Claus,” an original song written by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The pop star recently teamed up with Menzel's Wicked co-star, Kristin Chenoweth, for the latter's new album, For the Girls, duetting on “You Don't Own Me.” Grande also took part in Wicked's 15th anniversary special on NBC, singing “The Wizard and I.”

Tony winner Porter duets with Menzel on “I Got My Love To Keep Me Warm,” and Frozen co-star Gad is featured on a duet of “We Wish You The Merriest.” Menzel is joined by husband Lohr on “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

“At This Table,” a song Menzel wrote with Jonas Myran, concerns inclusion and coming together around the holiday season. About that new song, Menzel says, “Now more than ever, it is important that we not only respect, but celebrate the differences between us. The holiday season is the perfect time to look past what divides us and embrace one another just as we are.”

Non-Christmas songs include “Ocho Kandelikas,” a Hanukkah song in Ladino, Rent's “Seasons of Love,” and “Auld Lang Syne.” Also on the track list: “O Holy Night/Ave Maria,” “Winter Wonderland/Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” and “Sleigh Ride.”

The recording is executive-produced by Fair, Menzel, and Scooter Braun.

