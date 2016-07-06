Where Is the Original Cast of Broadway’s Hamilton Now?

Lin-Manuel Miranda constantly makes headlines, but what about Leslie Odom, Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, and the rest of Broadway’s founding company?

This article was updated September 6, 2019 from an earlier version.

When Hamilton burst onto the Broadway scene, the cast was unknown to the pop culture zeitgeist at large—and only a few faces were familiar to theatre fans. But the hip-hop musical proved a launchpad for the careers of many of its stars. Here, we take a look at the work the original stars (from A. Ham to ensemblists) have done since exiting the Broadway production and where you can find them in movies, on television, and onstage:





Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer, composer-lyricist, original Alexander Hamilton

Rarely a day goes by that Miranda doesn’t make news, but in case you’ve been living like our forefathers in 1776 here’s an update. Since departing Broadway’s Hamilton July 9, 2016, Miranda hosted the October 8, 2016, episode of Saturday Night Live—featuring the epic “Crucible Cast Party” and earning an Emmy nomination—and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for Moana. He’s been announced as a contributing composer to the Disney’s live action The Little Mermaid; he played the leading man in Mary Poppins Returns; and he composed and recorded the new theme song to Netflix’s cartoon reboot Magic School Bus Rides Again. As a producer, he is creating a television series of the best-selling Kingkiller Chronicle books for Showtime. A verified public figure, Miranda has helped raise millions of dollars and awareness for Puerto Rico after it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria; his single “Almost Like Praying” gathered Grammy-winning Latin pop stars to record the original song in support of the U.S. commonwealth. And those are just the highlights. Miranda reprised the role of A. Ham in the 2019 Puerto Rican production of his Tony- and Pulitzer-winning Hamilton. He executive produced and appeared in the 17-time Emmy-nominated FX series Fosse/Verdon. He’ll appear in the upcoming series His Dark Materials and will be a spontaneous special guest in Broadway’s Freestyle Love Supreme.

Leslie Odom, Jr., Aaron Burr

After winning the Tony for his performance as Hamilton’s rival, Leslie Odom, Jr. moved into the recording space. His self-titled debut album was released in June 2016 and Simply Christmas was released just in time for the holidays last year. Odom just announced plans to release a new album come 2018. But between recording sessions, Odom made his feature film debut in Kenneth Branaugh’s Murder on the Orient Express as Dr. Arbuthnot and also became a dad with his wife, actor Nicolette Robinson. Odom continues to wow audiences with his mellifluous voice in concert appearances nationwide. He will star alongside Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic and recently announced an upcoming album.

Daveed Diggs, Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson

The fast-rapping, charismatic Tony winner has catapulted to one of the most in-demand and active talents in Hollywood. Though he continues his Bars Workshop NYC with Rafael Casal at Off-Broadway’s Public Theater, Diggs keeps busy on the West Coast. A recurring guest star on ABC’s black-ish, Diggs plays Rainbow’s brother Johan Johnson in the hit comedy series; then he popped up on Netflix in Season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as the titular character’s new love interest. He voices animated character Dos in the upcoming Ferdinand based on the children’s book (in theatres December 15). He starred in the made-for-TV movie Tour de Pharmacy, and is being hailed for his recent performance alongside Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, and Jacob Tremblay in Wonder (now in theatres). The Mayor, the network comedy series for which he serves as executive producer and composer, has been named the Best New Comedy of the season by Entertainment Weekly. He wrote and starred in his own movie, Blindspotting. To top it all off, he will appear in the upcoming series Snowpiercer. Diggs will return to Broadway this fall as a spontaneous special guest in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Angelica Schuyler

Just like her Hamilton character, Goldsberry has been championing the untold stories of strong women. After winning the Tony for her work as the eldest Schuyler, she starred as the title character in Oprah’s The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, about an African-American woman who became the unwitting pioneer to produce the first immortal human cell line. The film aired on HBO. She appeared in The House with a Clock in its Walls, starring Cate Blanchett and Jack Black. The movie follows an orphan who helps his uncle find a clock with apocalyptic powers. Goldsberry was a part of the cast of Documentary Now!’s Sondheim-spoof episode “Original Cast Album: Co-op” and is a regular on Altered Carbon.

Phillipa Soo, Eliza Schuyler Hamilton

Hamilton’s leading lady departed the show at the same time as Miranda and Odom to play the title role in Amélie, the musical adaptation of the Oscar-nominated movie. Another Hamilton alum who provided vocals for Moana, Soo recently wed actor Steven Pasquale, a close friend of Miranda’s whom she met while in rehearsal for Hamilton Off-Broadway. Soo most recently appeared on Broadway in The Parisian Woman, by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon. She is now a series regular, Lieutenant Harper Lee, on the network series The Code.

Jasmine Cephas Jones. Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds

The youngest Schuyler sister was the last of the original cast members to leave the Broadway production. Since exiting, she joined her Schuyler sisters in the Star-Spangled Banner for the 2017 Super Bowl and guested on HBO’s Girls. She starred in Diggs’ film Blindspotting. She’s also appeared on screen in Monsters and Men and Dog Days as well as the upcoming series Mrs. Fletcher.

Jonathan Groff, King George

The two-time Tony nominee whose iconic King George even got Beyoncé talking continues to take risks that pay off. After leaving the show April 9, 2016, (before his Tony nomination for King George clocked in), Groff filmed the HBO Looking movie. Since then, Groff caused a stir as the lead in the first podcast musical 36 Questions and now captivates audiences on Netflix’s series Mindhunter, where he plays the FBI detective who essentially founded psychological profiling when it comes to solving crimes. Groff is again the voice of Frozen’s Kristoff in the spinoff short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure; and while original stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad are confirmed for Frozen 2, we’re still waiting to hear if Groff will be back in the picture. And Groff comes back to the stage with this fall’s Off-Broadway run of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour.

Chris Jackson, George Washington

A Tony nominee for his portrayal of our first president, Jackson was actually pulling double duty—filming CBS’ Bull while performing on Broadway. He exited the show November 13, 2016, but Bull has run for three seasons. Following a trial science firm who helps clients select favorable juries, Jackson plays the firm’s stylist, Chunk Palmer. Jackson also provided the singing voice for Chief Tui in Disney’s Moana, showcased in the opening number “Where You Are.” Jackson will return to Broadway as a spontaneous special guest in Freestyle Love Supreme.

Okieriete Onaodowan, Hercules Mulligan/James Madison

Previously an unknown, Hamilton put Onaodowan on the map. He took over the title role of Pierre in the Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 after Grammy nominee Josh Groban departed. Occupants of Shondaland watch “Oak” weekly on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff about Seattle firefighters that also stars Groundhog Day’s Barrett Doss.

Anthony Ramos, John Laurens/Philip Hamilton

Ramos’ star is another one that is fast-rising—particularly in Hollywood. Cast in the Will & Grace reboot, Ramos plays Grace’s new assistant (and eye candy) Tony. He’s also starring in Spike Lee’s new streaming series She’s Gotta Have It for Netflix, based on the movie of the same name. Ramos is in pre-production for Summertime written and directed by Ed Burns. In 2018, Ramos came to the big screen alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born, and in 2019, played the role of Corporal Martinez in Godzilla: King of Monsters. His solo album drops October 2019.

Javier Muñoz, alternate Alexander Hamilton

Miranda’s original alternate in the leading role, Muñoz has taken over full time and still stars in the Broadway production of the hit. Though his weekly Main Stem schedule keeps him busy, he has also appeared in guest spots on Quantico, Shadowhunters, and Blindspot and lent his talents to The Children’s Monologues at Carnegie Hall. He will next be seen in the Off-Broadway world premiere of The New Englanders at MTC.

Carleigh Bettiol, Ensemble

After departing Hamilton, Bettiol joined the ensemble of Broadway’s Bandstand (directed and choreographed by Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler) where she also covered the lead role of Julia Trojan.

Ariana Debose, Ensemble

The actor left Hamilton to take on her first leading role on Broadway, as Jane in Broadway’s A Bronx Tale The Musical, where she performed until August 30, 2017. She starred in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at La Jolla Playhouse and on Broadway, earning a Tony nomination. Now, she is filming Stephen Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story remake as Anita.

Sydney James Harcourt, Ensemble

The original James Reynolds, Harcourt replaced for Aaron Burr for a brief stint on Broadway. He starred in the Public Theater’s production of Girl From the North Country.

Sasha Hutchings, Ensemble

An understudy for Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Hutchings appeared Off-Broadway in The New Group’s Sweet Charity in 2016 and played leading lady Kathy Selden in the ZACH Theatre production of Singin’ In The Rain in Austin.

Thayne Jasperson, Ensemble

Broadway’s original Samuel Seabury, the So You Think You Can Dance and Newsies alum is still performing in Hamilton on Broadway.

Emmy Raver-Lapman, Ensemble

The actor played the role of Angelica Schuyler on the national tour of Hamilton, having covered the role on Broadway and in the Chicago sit-down production. She appeared in the final season of The CW’s Jane the Virgin

Jon Rua, Ensemble

The standby for Alexander Hamilton, Rua did go on in the lead role a few times. He danced up a storm in Broadway’s new SpongeBob SquarePants, The Musical. Now, he is choreographing West Side Story at Milwaukee Rep.

Austin Smith, Ensemble

After Hamilton, Smith performed in Lincoln Center Theater’s 2017 Off-Broadway production of How to Transcend a Happy Marriage. He appeared in the Public’s production of Socrates, most recently.

Seth Stewart, Ensemble

An original ensemblist in the show, Stewart was bumped up to the dual roles of Lafayette/Jefferson from September 2016 through April 2017. You can also catch him in the PBS documentary In The Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams.

Betsy Struxness, Ensemble

Though not widely known, Struxness understudied the role of Angelica in the Broadway production. She had a role on an episode of Broad City and in the short film In The Field, which she produced.

Ephraim Sykes, Ensemble

Featured as George Eacker, Sykes also covered the roles of Mulligan/Madison on Broadway. Last year, Sykes played the role of Seaweed in the broadcast television event Hairspray Live!. He appeared in the world-premiere production of Ain’t Too Proud at Berkely Rep and earned a Tony nomination for his performance in the role on Broadway.

Andrew Chappelle, Swing

The Hamilton ensemblist was seen in Muny’s Jesus Christ Superstar during the 2017 summer season. He still rocks it in Hamilton on Broadway as the standby for Aaron Burr.

Neil Haskell, Swing

Originally a swing on the show (a.k.a. an “understudy” for ensemble tracks), Haskell is now King George on the U.S. tour.

Stephanie Klemons, Swing

A swing for Broadway’s Hamilton, Klemons also worked on the West End production of the show at the Victoria Palace Theatre.





Morgan Marcell, Swing

The Hamilton swing traded in one Blankenbuehler show for another, joining the original ensemble of Broadway’s Bandstand after leaving the Miranda-penned musical.

Voltaire Wade-Green, Swing

Wade-Green left the Broadway production. We can’t wait to see what he has in store.

