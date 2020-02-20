In the Heights, Kate Hamill’s Dracula, More Set for Kansas City Rep

The 2020–2021 season also includes the Off-Broadway award winner The Royale.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre will host seven productions during its 2020–2021 season, including a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, a horror adaptation, and two world premieres.

The season begins at the Spencer Theatre with The Old Man and The Old Moon (September 11–October 4) by PigPen Theatre Company, directed by Kansas City Rep Artistic Director Stuart Carden and PigPen. In this whimsical American fable, a live indie-folk band performs the story of a man tasked with making the moon glow. The production was seen Off-Broadway in 2012 and in a revised staging in 2014.

Kate Hamill’s Dracula (October 16–November 8) arrives just in time for Halloween on the Copaken Stage. Currently playing Off-Broadway , the play takes a feminist look at the monster tale by Bram Stoker.

The 40th annual holiday staging of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol (November 20–December 27) will play at the Spencer. The adaptation by Geoff Elliott is directed by Jason Chanos.

In the new year, KC Rep will stage Marco Ramirez’s The Royale (January 29–February 21, 2021) at the Spencer. Directed by Stuart Carden and Stephanie Paul, the Obie- and Drama Desk-winning play follows real-world boxer Jack Johnson.

The season continues with the world premieres of Flood by Mashuq Mushtaq Deen and The Vast In-Between by Laura Eason during the OriginKC: New Works Festival (February 19–March 21). The plays, both of which look at relationships and marriage, will be performed in rotating repertory.

Closing out the season will be Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights (March 19–April 11) at the Spencer. The Pulitzer-, Tony-, and Grammy-winning musical follows the denizens of Washington Heights chasing their dreams as the world around them changes at a breakneck pace. The film adaptation is due in theatres this summer .