In the Heights to Play Puerto Rico Starring Ektor Rivera

The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical will play San Juan a month ahead of the movie’s release in cinemas.

Ahead of the 2020 cinematic release of In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that a brand-new Puerto Rican production of his musical will play the Centro de Bellas Artes in Santurce beginning May 7, 2020. On Your Feet! star Ektor Rivera will play Usnavi, with further details to be announced.

Check out Miranda's announcement, delivered in Spanish, in the video below.



The film adaptation of Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' In the Heights is slated for June 2020. The Warner Bros. project, directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring a screenplay by Hudes, was filmed in the Manhattan neighborhood earlier this year.

The cast of the film includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, Noah Catala as Pete, and Miranda himself as Piraguero—the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart.

