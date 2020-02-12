Industry Roundup: New Hires at Signature Theatre, Juilliard, and More

See who has recently joined the team or been promoted at theatre institutions in New York and beyond.

As theatre companies around the nation begin to announce their upcoming seasons, performing arts venues and industry agents are setting their teams up for success. Read on to see who got a new job as spring approaches.

Looking for a job in the performing arts yourself? Visit Playbill Jobs or subscribe to the new newsletter for opportunities suited for the full spectrum of theatre professionals—from actors and musicians to technical and administrative fields.

Rochelle Torres

Director of Marketing, Communications & Engagement at Signature Theatre (New York City, New York)

After leading the digital marketing and young audience outreach strategies at Playwright’s Horizons for seven years, Torres moves down the block to Signature in the director role. “With the boundless opportunities of the Pershing Square Signature Center, and its earnest commitment to multiple writers' bodies of work, it's hard to imagine stepping into a better role and institution,” says Torres.

“Her passion for playwrights is demonstrable and the thoughtful promotion of their work is in great hands,” says Signature Executive Director Harold Wolpert. “Rochelle’s marketing expertise in the Off-Broadway field, innovative thinking, and commitment to the Ticket Initiative and accessible theatre will serve us well.”

Nicole Capatasto / Claire Wojciechowski

Vice President, Public Relations and Account Services / Director of Operations and Senior Publicist at Matt Ross Public Relations

After mounting the campaigns for the Tony-nominated What the Constitution Means to Me, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and others, Capatasto steps into a leadership role. Promoted from publicist, she will oversee office-wide PR strategy in addition to continuing to lead current accounts. She joined Matt Ross in 2014, coming from The Hartman Group.

Meanwhile, Wojciechowski's promotion comes after four years of working at the agency as a press assistant on shows run by Capatasto, in addition to shows like 1969: The Second Man and Beardo. Now, Wojciechowski will handle internal operations.

Idris Goodwin

Director, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

Idris Goodwin will be the next director of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, effective May 1. The playwright-director and former professor moves back to Colorado after working at Stage One Family Theater in Louisville, Kentucky, as producing artistic director.

“This alliance between two fixtures [FAC and Colorado College] of the community brings together centuries of impact in the Front Range,” Goodwin says. “In an age of innovation and creativity, we can become the defining multi-disciplinary art space of the 21st-century West.” Goodwin takes over from Erin Hannan, who announced her departure last year. The pair are currently working together in a transitional period ahead of the official start date.

Gail Benzler

Director of Marketing, Communications, and Sales at A Contemporary Theatre (Seattle, Washington)

With years of experience as a publicist and director of marketing and communications in various industries, Benzler comes to the downtown Seattle venue. “ACT has always been one of my favorite places to explore and experience theatre, not only in Seattle, but around the country,” Benzler says.

“We are proud to have so many top female leaders on our staff and the passion that Gail brings is invigorating,” says ACT Managing Director Becky Witmer. “She knows how to garner attention, and she is leading the way in helping ACT attract people who want to gather, connect, and participate in the art we create.”

Adam Meyer

Provost of The Juilliard School (New York City, New York)

Meyer begins his tenure as provost July 1. He succeeds Ara Guzelimian, who steps down in July following 13 years as Juilliard’s provost and dean. Meyer, a Juilliard alum himself, joined the administration in 2011 and currently serves as director of the Music Division and deputy dean of the College.

“Adam brings with him a profound dedication to excellence and to supporting faculty and students with a caring expertise that inspires trust and underlies his demonstrated leadership,” said President Damian Woetzel.