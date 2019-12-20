Inside Opening Night of Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees With Tessa Thompson, Mark Ronson, and More

The return engagement of Novak’s critically acclaimed solo show opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre December 18.

The return engagement of Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre December 18 after beginning performances December 14. Directed by John Early, the production is a 75-minute evening of theatre and stand-up in which Novak weaves a story of sexual coming-of-age with philosophy, her love of literature, and meditations on the femininity of the penis. The production is presented by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, with Mike Birbiglia attached as executive producer. The producing team also includes Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia, and Abingdon Theatre Company. The show, which played a sold-out run at the Cherry Lane during the summer, transferred to the Lucille Lortel in August, where it played an extended run through October 6 (the show closed to make way for a previously scheduled production in the theatre).