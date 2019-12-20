Inside Opening Night of Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees With Tessa Thompson, Mark Ronson, and More

toggle menu
toggle search form
Opening Night Photos   Inside Opening Night of Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees With Tessa Thompson, Mark Ronson, and More
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 20, 2019
 
The return engagement of Novak’s critically acclaimed solo show opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre December 18.
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
Tessa Thompson, Jacqueline Novak, and Mark Ronson Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment

The return engagement of Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees opened at the Lucille Lortel Theatre December 18 after beginning performances December 14.

Directed by John Early, the production is a 75-minute evening of theatre and stand-up in which Novak weaves a story of sexual coming-of-age with philosophy, her love of literature, and meditations on the femininity of the penis.

The production is presented by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, with Mike Birbiglia attached as executive producer. The producing team also includes Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia, and Abingdon Theatre Company.

Inside Opening Night of Novak: Get On Your Knees With Tessa Thompson, Mark Ronson, and More

Inside Opening Night of Novak: Get On Your Knees With Tessa Thompson, Mark Ronson, and More

19 PHOTOS
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
John Early and Jacqueline Novak Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
Jacqueline Novak Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
Wallace Shawn and Jacqueline Novak Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
Tessa Thompson and Jacqueline Novak Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
Jacqueline Novak and Mike Birbiglia Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
Jacqueline Novak and Adam Duritz Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
John Early, Jacqueline Novak, and Mike Birbiglia Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
Christian Laker and Jacqueline Novak Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
Rachel Antonoff and Jacqueline Novak Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Get on your Knees_Lucille Lortel Theatre_Opening Night_December 2019_HR
Jacqueline Novak and parents Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment
Share

The show, which played a sold-out run at the Cherry Lane during the summer, transferred to the Lucille Lortel in August, where it played an extended run through October 6 (the show closed to make way for a previously scheduled production in the theatre).

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!