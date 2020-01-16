Inside Rehearsal for the Kennedy Center’s Next to Normal

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Inside Rehearsal for the Kennedy Center’s Next to Normal
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 16, 2020
Buy Tickets to Next to Normal
 
Starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, performances will begin January 29.
Cast in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Cast in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin

The Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage presentation of Next to Normal will begin its engagement at the Eisenhower Theater January 29. The production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, helmed by original Broadway director Michael Greif, is scheduled to run through February 3.

The production stars Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones as Diana alongside Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon as Dan. Rounding out the cast are Maia Reficco (Encores! Evita) as Natalie, Khamary Rose (BET’s The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.

Inside Rehearsal for the Kennedy Center’s Next to Normal

Inside Rehearsal for the Kennedy Center’s Next to Normal

14 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Rachel Bay Jones in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Rachel Bay Jones in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Rachel Bay Jones in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Rachel Bay Jones in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Rachel Bay Jones in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones, and Khamary Rose in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones, and Khamary Rose in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Brandon Victor Dixon and Rachel Bay Jones in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin
Brandon Victor Dixon in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Brandon Victor Dixon in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Brandon Victor Dixon and Rachel Bay Jones in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin
in rehearsal for <i>Next to Normal</i>
Khamary Rose in rehearsal for Next to Normal Marc J. Franklin
Share

The production will also feature choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, original sets by Mark Wendland adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting by Cory Pattak, costumes by Jeff Mahshie, and sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada.

After Next to Normal, the Broadway Center Stage series will continue with Bye Bye Birdie.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!