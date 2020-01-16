Inside Rehearsal for the Kennedy Center’s Next to Normal

Starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, performances will begin January 29.

The Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage presentation of Next to Normal will begin its engagement at the Eisenhower Theater January 29. The production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, helmed by original Broadway director Michael Greif, is scheduled to run through February 3.

The production stars Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones as Diana alongside Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon as Dan. Rounding out the cast are Maia Reficco (Encores! Evita) as Natalie, Khamary Rose (BET’s The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.



Inside Rehearsal for the Kennedy Center’s Next to Normal Inside Rehearsal for the Kennedy Center’s Next to Normal 14 PHOTOS

The production will also feature choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, original sets by Mark Wendland adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting by Cory Pattak, costumes by Jeff Mahshie, and sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada.

After Next to Normal, the Broadway Center Stage series will continue with Bye Bye Birdie.