Ivo van Hove's Broadway Revival of West Side Story Opens February 20

Shereen Pimentel stars as Maria opposite Isaac Powell as Tony in the revamped production.

A new take on West Side Story from the mind of Tony winner Ivo van Hove opens February 20 at the Broadway Theatre. The revival stars Shereen Pimentel (The Lion King) as Maria and Isaac Powell (Once on This Island) as Tony, with Yesenia Ayala (Carousel) as Anita.

Joining the trio are Amar Ramasar (Carousel) as Bernardo, Jacob Guzman (Newsies) as Chino, Ahmad Simmons (Hadestown) as Diesel, Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Officer Krupke, Daniel Oreskes (Oslo) as Doc, Thomas Jay Ryan (The Crucible) as Lt. Schrank, Pippa Pearthree (Tuck Everlasting) as Glad Hand, and Kevin Csolak (Mean Girls) as A-Rab. A total of 33 performers make their Broadway debuts with this production, including Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Elijah A. Carter as Action, and Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys.

The Scott Rudin production features scenic and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, choreography by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, costumes by An D'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons, and video design by Luke Halls.

Rounding out the company are ensemble members Alexa De Barr, Gabi Campo, Daniel Ching, Lorna Courtney, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Israel Del Rosario, Jordan Dobson, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Yesy Garcia, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Ilda Mason, Michelle Mercedes, Mina Pinerom, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman, and Kevin Zambrano.

Audiences can expect a few changes in this modern adaptation of the musical by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins, including the use of the film’s version of “America,” a tightened runtime, and the removal of “I Feel Pretty.” This also marks the first major New York production to stray from Robbins' original choreography.

The show has made headlines recently, pushing back the opening night after Powell suffered an injury on stage (he has since returned) and issuing a statement regarding the protests of Ramasar's casting. Still, the musical has recorded strong box office receipts since beginning previews December 10.

In addition to the Broadway stage, the beloved musical is also gearing up for its return to the big screen, with a new film adaptation directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Tony Kushner arriving in movie theatres next December.

Check out Isaac Powell sing “Something's Coming” below at a Live From Here concert in December.

