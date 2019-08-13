Jacqueline Novak Thinks Men's Bodies Should Do Something Different

The Get on Your Knees star spoke to Seth Meyers about sex, talk show manners, and haunted theatres.

Jacqueline Novak is going to make the chair a part of her persona if you invite her on a talk show.

The Off-Broadway star spent much of her August 13 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers flaunting her outfit and posing luxuriously while speaking about her solo show, Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees.

“Often the woman...is the world and she is the goal,” says Novak of the male-driven conversations that influenced her understanding of intercourse. “But what if you’re the woman? What is the heroine’s quest?” As for her wishes after man’s done his business? “It should retract fully into the body,” said Novak. “There’s a diminishment...it doesn’t seem safe to still be out.”

Currently playing at Cherry Lane Theatre through August 18, the sexually progressive show will move to Lucille Lortel Theatre for a run August 28–September 21.

Watch the entire interview, including Novak’s thoughts on haunted theatres and talk show manners, above.