Jacqueline Novak to Move Back Into Off-Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Theatre

Novak’s critically acclaimed solo show, Get on Your Knees, will return after two sold-out runs earlier this year.

Jacqueline Novak will return to the Lucille Lortel Theatre to perform her critically acclaimed solo show, Get On Your Knees, for a six-week run beginning December 14.

The show, which played a sold-out run at the Cherry Lane during the summer, transferred to the Lucille Lortel in August where it played an extended run through October 6 (the show closed to make way for a previously scheduled production in the theatre).

Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees, directed by John Early, is a 75-minute evening of theatre and stand-up in which Novak weaves a story of sexual coming-of-age with philosophy, her love of literature, and meditations on the femininity of the penis.



The production is presented by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne, with Mike Birbiglia attached as executive producer. The producing team also includes Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia, and Abingdon Theatre Company.

Visit Getonyourkneesshow.com for tickets and more information.

