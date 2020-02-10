James Corden, John Mulaney, More Join Cinderella Movie

The Broadway alums join Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter in the upcoming musical.

Tony winner James Corden, Oh, Hello! star John Mulaney, and comedian Romesh Ranganathan have joined the upcoming movie adaptation of Cinderella as the mice/footmen. The trio join the previously announced Camila Cabello as the titular character, and Tony winners Idina Menzel and Billy Porter as the stepmother and Fairy Godmother, respectively.

Deadline also reports that Oscar nominee Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), who starred as Carlotta in the film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera, will play Queen Beatrice.

The movie, written and directed by Kay Cannon, is set to be released in theatres February 5, 2021. Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors) produces with Fulwell73 partner Leo Pearlman and Jonathan Kadin, Shannon McIntosh, and executive producer Louise Rosner.

Several adaptations of Cinderella have been seen in recent years, including a 2013 Broadway adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, a 2015 Disney live-action remake of the 1950 animated film; and an upcoming West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new take on the timeless tale.

