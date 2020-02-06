Janet Dacal Releases Debut Album My Standards February 14

The Band's Visit national tour star sings a collection of her favorite songs.

Janet Dacal's debut album, My Standards, drops digitally and across all streaming platforms February 14. The album, which features a collection of the Broadway performer's favorite songs—with a Cuban-American flair—also features special guests vocalists Olivia C. Dacal and Javier Muñoz.

A Ghostlight Records release, My Standards also includes the songs "It Don’t Mean A Thing," "My Funny Valentine," "Moondance (featuring Muñoz)," and "Sabor A Mi."

“My parents played Cuban music because it was a way for them to remain tethered to their home of Cuba," says Dacal. "Their Cuban boleros (slow-tempo Latin music) kept their sense of ‘self’ alive too. Their sacrifices, undying love and constant support were my permission slip to fulfill my dreams. Part of immigrant culture is that we believe in dreams. We believe in the sparkly magic and promise of America. For me, one of those dreams was to be a Broadway performer and another whose box had remained unchecked until now, was recording an album.”

Currently starring in the national tour of The Band's Visit, Dacal has been seen on Broadway in Prince of Broadway, Wonderland, In the Heights, and Good Vibrations.

My Standards was produced by Alberto Salas and Dacal, with arrangements by Carlos Josè Alvarez. Alberto Salas serves as is the music director for the 13-piece band.

Check out the track "Fever" below.

