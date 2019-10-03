Jasmine Cephas Jones Will Star in Blindspotting TV Series

The Off-Broadway-bound actor reprises her work from the film by fellow Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

A small screen adaptation of the film Blindspotting, by Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, is in the works from Starz. Deadline reports that fellow Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones will star, reprising her performance as Ashley from the movie.

Diggs also starred in the 2018 movie, a semi-autobiographical account of growing up in the Bay Area amid gentrification. The series will focus on Ashley, who is forced to move in with her mother-in-law after her partner of over a decade and the father of her son is imprisoned.

Cephas Jones will return to the stage this fall in Cyrano, a new musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac. The New Group production, also featuring Game of Thrones Emmy winner Peter Dinklage, will begin October 11.

