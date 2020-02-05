Jaws-Inspired The Shark Is Broken to Play the West End

The Edinburgh Fringe hit heads to London’s Ambassadors Theatre in May.

The Shark Is Broken, Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon's comedic exploration of the behind-the-scenes drama of Jaws, will play London's West End this spring. The production, a popular pick at last year's Edinburgh Fringe, begins performances May 11 at the Ambassadors Theatre, where opening night is set for May 19.

Guy Masterson directs the play, which follows Robert Shaw (father to the co-writer and star), Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss—three of the four stars of Steven Spielberg's 1975 thriller. The fourth: a mechanical shark with lots of faults. Stuck on a boat in less-than-beachy weather, the three actors begin to show their own teeth.

Ian Shaw plays his father Robert, with Demetri Goritsas as Scheider and Liam Murray Scott as Dreyfuss. The production also features sets and costumes by Duncan Henderson, lighting by Neil Austin and Jamie Platt, video by Nina Dunn, and sound design and original music by Adam Cork.

The West End run hails from Sonia Freidman Productions, which is also behind another Edinburgh transfer at the Ambassadors: Baby Reindeer, playing April 2–May 2.

London performances of The Shark Is Broken are currently scheduled through July 18.