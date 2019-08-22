Jeremy Webb and Alex Hurt to Star in Boston's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

The Huntington Theatre Company production will run September 20–October 20.

Drama Desk winner Jeremy Webb and Broadway alum Alex Hurt have been tapped for Huntington Theatre Company’s production of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, beginning September 20 at the Boston venue.

Hurt (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, MTC's Continuity) is Rosencrantz while Webb (Tabletop) is set to play Guildenstern.

Tom Stoppard’s Tony-winning play takes two minor characters in Hamlet, who confusingly find themselves the star of their own show—all while the Shakespearean tragedy is being performed off-stage. The production is helmed by Huntington Artistic Director Peter DuBois.

Returning to the Huntington and joining the ill-fated duo are Will LeBow and Melinda Lopez as The Player and Gertrude, respectively. Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse) is Hamlet, with Meghan Leathers as Ophelia, Ed Hoopman as King Claudius, Matthew Bretschneider as Alfred, and Ken Cheeseman as Polonius.

Rounding out the ensemble are Kadahj Bennett, Laura Latrielle, Zaven Ovian, Marc Pierre, Dale Place, Omar Robinson, and Michael Underhill.

The production will feature scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Ilona Somogyi, lighting design by David Lander, projection design by Zachary Borovay, with sound design and original music by Obadiah Eaves.

Performances are scheduled to run through October 20.