Jessica Vosk to Headline Broadway Unplugged Concert at Connecticut’s ACT

By Ryan McPhee
Jan 09, 2020
 
The Wicked alum will join ACT Resident Music Supervisor Bryan Perri for the February event.
Jessica Vosk Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Jessica Vosk, last seen on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked, will head to Connecticut as the latest guest of A Contemporary Theater's Broadway Unplugged Series.

The Broadway favorite will join ACT Resident Music Supervisor Bryan Perri at the Ridgefield venue February 25 for an intimate evening of tales and tunes.

Prior to Wicked (where Perri recently completed a 10-year run as music director and conductor), Vosk appeared on Broadway in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. Her additional credits include New York City Ballet's Something to Dance About, the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony presentation of West Side Story, and Manhattan Concert Productions’ upcoming staging of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Her solo album Wild and Free dropped in 2018.

The concert falls in the middle of ACT's production of Godspell, which kicks off February 6. The cast includes Jaime Cepero, Trent Saunders, and Katie Ladner.

For tickets to both events and more information, visit ACTofCT.org.

