Joey McIntyre to Star in Dion Musical The Wanderer

The Broadway alum and New Kid on the Block will appear in the musical about “Runaround Sue” singer-songwriter Dion in the Paper Mill Playhouse world premiere.

Broadway alum Joey McIntyre (Waitress, Wicked), will appear in the world premiere of The Wanderer. Performances will begin at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey, May 28, 2020. McIntyre's role and additional casting will be announced later.

The musical, with a book by Charles Messina, follows the life of singer-songwriter and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci, best known mononymously, who created the popular tunes “Runaround Sue” and “The Wanderer,” among others.

The former New Kids on the Block member stepped into the scrubs of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress earlier this year. In 2004, he made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in Wicked. Before playing Dion, he'll star in the Two River Theatre production of Twelfth Night.

Paper Mill is currently presenting a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. This season's lineup also includes the new Andrew Lloyd Webber retrospective Unmasked and a revival of Sister Act.

