Judith Light to Be Honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in NYC

The three-time Tony recipient has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Judith Light will be honored with the Excellence in Media Award at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards in Manhattan March 19. The longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community has been gracing the stage and screen since the ‘70s.

“Judith Light stood up for and with LGBTQ people when others in media and entertainment refused to speak up, and she has never left our side,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “From standing alongside LGBTQ people during the AIDS crisis, to fighting for marriage equality, to now uplifting transgender people and issues, Judith advocates with a unique passion and an unending dedication that uplifts.”

Light, who was most recently seen on Broadway in Thérèse Raquin, has won two Tony Awards for her performances in Other Desert Cities and The Assembled Parties. She received a third Tony in 2019 as a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her advocacy in LGBTQ+ rights and in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The actor's most recent credits include Emmy-nominated performances in Transparent and American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. She also popped up in The Politician on Netflix this fall and will return for Season 2. In November, she co-hosted MCC’s Celebrity Game Night.

READ: How Judith Light Sets an Example Through Her Advocacy and Alliance

GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ+ people. Previous recipients include Emmy winner Debra Messing, set to return to Broadway in Birthday Candles, and Tony winner Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard).

In addition to Light’s honor, GLAAD previously announced that Ryan Murphy will receive the Vito Russo Award at the New York ceremony hosted by NBC late-night talk-show host Lilly Singh. Taylor Swift will receive the Vanguard Award and Janet Mock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on April 16.

Check out Light’s speech accepting the Isabelle Stevenson Award below.

