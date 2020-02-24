Judy Garland Orchestral Arrangements to Be Auctioned

The lot includes arrangements primarily created for The Judy Garland Show, including "Over the Rainbow" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Hundreds of pages of orchestral arrangements created for and used by Judy Garland will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions February 27. The collection includes arrangements of such Garland classics as "Over the Rainbow," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Judy at the Palace," "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows," and more.

According to notes and stamps on the music sheets, the bulk of the arrangements were used for Garland's 1963-64 TV series The Judy Garland Show, as well as other performances, such as her 1967 concert engagement at Broadway's Palace Theatre.

The arrangements were found in a trunk left by the Wizard of Oz star at New York's Plaza Hotel in 1967 following the Palace concerts. The trunk and its contents were ultimately given to Costas Omero, director and producer of a revue that played the Plaza in 1971. The lot includes a letter of authenticity from Omero's daughter.

Bidding for the arrangements is set to begin at $3,000.

For more information about the auction, including how to submit online bids, visit NateDSanders.com.