Judy Gold to Perform 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother as Part of Primary Stages Fall Lineup

The Off-Broadway theatre will present a month-long festival of solo performances, readings, and special events at the Cherry Lane.

Following the news that it was postponing its fall production of On That Day in Amsterdam by Clarence Coo, Primary Stages will now present a month-long festival of solo performances, readings, and special events at the Cherry Lane Theatre Off-Broadway.

The lineup, with more to be announced, so far includes two solo shows: Jason O’Connell's The Dork Knight and Kate Moira Ryan and Judy Gold's 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother, performed by Gold.

Written and performed by O’Connell, The Dork Knight traces the ups and downs of his personal and professional life as seen through the prism of his love-hate relationship with the Batman movies. Featuring cameos from the bat-voices in his head, O’Connell takes audiences on a trip down cinematic memory lane to demonstrate how one's inner geek can be the ultimate guide. Performances will run November 21-23.

Part memoir and part stand-up routine, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother weaves real interviews with Jewish mothers across the United States together with memories from Gold’s childhood and her own experiences as a Jewish mother. The show, written with playwright Ryan, explores it all: from rugelach to rabbis, matzoh to marriage, and Ann Landers to Anne Frank. Performances will run November 29–December 15.

Visit PrimaryStages.org for more information.